Meca’s proposed phases for CPDRC inmates rehab program

Ivy Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), has recommended four phases on the rehabilitation program for CPDRC inmates.

The phases, she said, include profiling, medical and physical exam including drug testing, psychological exam and the treatment framework.

Meca said that they would be tapping other Capitol offices to supplement the budgetary needs of the treatment program.

However, Meca said they continue to find ways on how to acquire enough budget for those who supervise the program.

Meca said rehabilitating inmates is so important to really give them real change.