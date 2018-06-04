Man arrested for hacking former employer’s system

The Anti-Cybercrime Group in Central Visayas (ACG-7) filed charges against an Iranian National at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of RA 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, on Monday, May 4.

Chief Insp. Leo Deofiles, chief of ACG-7, identified the suspect as Shahin Shateri, a former employee of a BPO company in Cebu City.

Shateri was arrested at his rented apartment in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City last Friday (June 1) for allegedly hacking and accessing the system of his previous company.

Deofiles added that the suspect hacked the system after he was terminated by his employer.

The suspect also sent malicious videos of the company’s clients, Deofiles said.

