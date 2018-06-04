iTero Element Intraoral Scanner, The First In Cebu Orthodontics

﻿

Dr. Adam Alviar or fondly called Doc Adam (Owner and Chief Dental Specialist of Dr. Adam Alviar Dental Clinic) demonstrate how to use the Itero Intraoral Scanner / Junjie Mendoza

﻿

The iTero Element 3D Scanner is here and ready to make an impression in the dental field of Cebu. ﻿The first in the Visayas and the only one in Cebu, this ultramodern technology is an optical impression system used to record topographical images of the teeth and oral tissues.

This pioneering move is the result of a visionary in the local dentistry sphere, that being Dr. Adam Alviar, or Doc Adam as he is fondly known.

That vision is to provide the best and most advanced development to patient care, especially for his fellow Cebuanos.

The iTero Intraoral Scanner is a huge advancement for orthodontic practice as it takes a modern approach to the traditional dental impression process and materials, leaving goo, mess and time consummation behind.

The scanner provides a clear, comfortable and fast 3D viewing rendition of the patients’ teeth and can give a visualization of the corrected teeth positioning.

Among other dental services this machine can cater to, this especially can be used with Invisalign related services, the latest orthodontic practice that Doc Adam advocates and that all of his clinics accommodate.

The Invisalign treatment is a smart and modern alternative to braces in the market today as these are invisible and conveniently custom-made aligners to perfect the alignment of teeth.

This procedure is popular among international and local celebrities; namely, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Sarah Geronimo and Piolo Pascual, to name a few.

Know more about the Invisalign treatment and have consultation and scanning among other professional dental services at Dr. Adam Alviar’s Dental Care located at either of the following clinics: Freestar Arcade, Subangdaku Mandaue City, Tel. 3437291, Eden’s Place Rosal St. , Camputhaw Lahug, Tel. 5201572, or Borromeo Bldg., Capitol Site, Cebu City Tel. No. 2543994. Or inquire through email, irlcebu2016@gmail.com.