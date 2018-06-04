More from your mall: Ayala Center Cebu makes it easy with Easy In-Mall Car Wash

Ayala Center Cebu in partnership with PTTC launches ﻿Easy Wash ﻿an in-mall carwash service. Now mall-goers can shop, dine and enjoy the mall while conveniently having their cars or motorcycles washed; saving time and effort in just three easy steps.

Step one is identifying the vehicle type. Easy Wash serves most vehicles from pick-ups and SUVs to sedans and motorcycles. Second is selecting from their array of services which can include body washing, tire care, vacuuming, interior detailing and body waxing. The final step is determining the price and leaving the rest to Easy Wash’s capable and professional personnel.

Easy Wash is located in the basement 3 parking of Ayala Center Cebu. You may also visit the Easy Wash counter at the New Wing main entrance for more information (Mall Hours:10AM-9PMon Sundays to Thursdays and10AM-10PMon Fridays to Saturdays). /PR