Black Panther, new Marvel show air exclusively on HOOQ

﻿

﻿

“Black Panther,” which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide and is the second highest grossing film of 2018, is now available for rental on HOOQ, the largest Video on Demand service in South East Asia.

“Black Panther” is the 18th film released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been acclaimed by critics the world over.

“HOOQ subscribers get access to one Transactional Video on the Demand (TVOD) movie of their choice every month, and any additional rental will be the usual price. The films will be some of the freshest picks from the biggest Hollywood studios,” said Sheila Paul, HOOQ Philippines Country Manager.

“Black Panther” tells the story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who is set to become the new King of Wakanda following the death of his father T’Chaka during the events of Captain America: Civil War. The movie is also the story of Wakanda, which has remained under the radar by choice because of its hidden treasure, which could lead to the world’s destruction at the hands of the wrong people. The film was released on February 15, 2018 internationally and on February 16, 2018 in the United States.

Fans can also now enjoy a Marvel marathon on HOOQ with Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Wars, Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: The First Avenger, Iron Man, Thor, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and exclusives to HOOQ – Marvel’s Inhumans, Marvel’s Runaways and, coming soon, Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger!

“Cloak and Dagger is Marvel’s latest series to be released based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Fans of Marvel can enjoy in the romantic exploration of Tandy Bowen / Dagger (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson / Cloak (Aubrey Joseph) as these teenagers discover their superpowers,” said HOOQ Philippines Content and Programming head Jeffrey Remigio.

“Cloak and Dagger” will be aired exclusively on the same day as the US telecast. The first two episodes will air live on June 8 with new episodes every Friday.

HOW TO GET HOOQ

It’s easy to get HOOQ’d. Customers can simply download the HOOQ app from Apple Store or Google Play, sign up or log in, to access HOOQ’s extensive library of Hollywood and Asian hits. Find out more and sign up today for a complimentary trial at www.hooq.tv and pay for the subscription through credit card. /PR