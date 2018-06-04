North Gen Opens New Mother and Child Center

Cebu North General Hospital, a member of the Cebu Doctors Group, proudly opened their new Mother and Child Center last May 5.

With a 50-bed capacity and several facilities including labor and delivery rooms, as well as separate OB and pediatric wards, the center offers quality service for prenatal, natal, and post-natal care to mothers and infants.

The hospital believes that by having the necessary facilities in a single center, not only is a unique approach, but also an effective and convenient option for mothers and their children as well.

“North Gen will become a family-oriented hospital, and what better way to start than by creating a mother and child center,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” D.D. Larrazabal III, Cebu Doctors’ Group’s President and Chairman of the Board.

The hospital also provides quality service at a very affordable cost as their maternity packages are one of the cheapest in the community.

They emphasized that with the low price, the mothers are still guaranteed the best care that a hospital based maternity package can provide.

The center’s Privileged Mothers Service (PMS) includes three packages: The normal delivery package, the premature labor package and the cesarean package.

The hospital is also focused on populating the hospital with competent and caring professionals by gearing up their staff, conducting regular trainings on patient care, customer service, and skills enhancement to provide better care for patients.

Comments and suggestions from the customers are discussed among the members of the board and this is where we plan out how we address them.

At the forefront of all that we do in the hospital is to make the patients feel that they will be taken care of once they set foot into the hospital,” said Dr. Enrico B. Gruet, the Vice President of Cebu Doctors’ Group Board of Directors.

You can contact them through cebunorthgeneralhospital@yahoo.com or call them at (032) 343-7777 for inquiries.