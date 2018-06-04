Opening school day peaceful, police says

Marita Aliviado of Barangay Labangon, Cebu City shared a meal of fried chicken and rice with her two granddaughters at the school grounds of the Labangon Elementary School which opened its doors to students Monday morning.

“Akong paningkamutan nga kuyugan nako’g kaon akong mga apo (I try to eat with my grandchildren),” she told Cebu Daily News.

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) said Monday’s opening of classes was generally peaceful and they will continue to monitor the schools during the opening week of school season.

“Police should visit the campuses and talk to school officials on their concerns. After two weeks, the school year will resume its usual pace,” said Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, acting PRO-7 chief, in Cebuano.