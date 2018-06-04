SK officials urged to set aside funds for anti-drug drive

ELECTED Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials are encouraged to allocate a budget for the anti-drug efforts in the barangays.

Carmen Remedios Durano-Meca, chief of the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO), made this call as she expects the SK officials to be the CPADAO’s partners in the education phase of their anti-drug campaign.

“The presence of SK is a very big plus to our campaign against illegal drugs, especially in the education and prevention side. These SK officials can definitely help us in the grassroots level,” she said.

Meca also said that all 141 barangay officials in Tabuelan passed the drug test conducted by Capitol’s anti-drug office on May 31.

Meca said that 50 out of the 141 officials are newly elected SK officials.

“We hope that this would be a good example for young leaders that they are really not affected with drugs,” said Meca.

No barangay in northern Cebu has been declared as drug cleared by CPADAO.

At present, there are 190 barangays in the entire province that have been declared by CPADAO as drug-cleared.

Declaring a barangay as drug-cleared means that no peddler is identified in the community and that a comprehensive dependent rehab program is in place.