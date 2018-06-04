Pagasa still wants close monitoring of weather

ALTHOUGH the weather has improved in the past two days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration

(Pagasa) – Mactan is still urging the public to brace for rains as the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to hover over the region.

Pagasa Mactan Bureau Chief Al Quiblat said the ITCZ is still over the Visayas, Mindanao and Palawan areas, and is forecasted to bring cloudy skies and light to moderate scattered rainshowers for the next four days.

Quiblat said the ITCZ and the prevailing Low Pressure Area (LPA) has also combined, bringing moderate to heavy rains in Eastern Visayas.

“Duna lang siyay epekto (There is an effect if there is a) combination sa ITCZ and LPA nga makasinati sila og grabeng pagpanag-om (which will bring cloudy skies and) moderate to heavy rains which will bring possible flash floods and landslides to prone areas,” he said.

The LPA, which was last spotted at 715 kilometers east of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, is expected to recurve and not make landfall, Quiblat said.

This is because the LPA, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Friday, is moving in a northward direction.

However, Quiblat stressed that it has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 48 hours.

If that happens, it will be named “Doming,” the fourth to enter the country this year.

Quiblat thus advised the public to continue monitoring weather updates.

The LPA is expected to exit from the Par on Friday or Saturday, he added.