New PRO-7 head wants to cleanse police force of shoddy characters

Stay away from illegal drugs and other nefarious activities.

This is the first marching order of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas on his assumption as acting director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday.

And to prove that he means business, Sinas ordered a surprise drug test on all PRO-7 personnel shortly after yesterday’s flag raising ceremony and installation rites at the PRO-7 headquarters.

Sinas also explicitly laid out his program: impose strict discipline and initiate internal cleansing among the region’s police force as ordered by Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde.

“We will focus on imposing strict discipline and perform an internal cleansing. (We should also) intensify (our) campaign on illegal drugs and practical programs for crime prevention,” Sinas said in his speech during the flag raising ceremony yesterday.

He encouraged all uniformed and non-uniformed personnel in the region to do their job diligently.

He also said that surprise drug tests will be done regularly to boot out unwanted elements from the police force.

“Ang pagtuo g’yud namo na kinahanglan jud nga kami nga nag himo sa balaod kami pud una musunod (I believe that we as law enforcers should be the first to follow the law),” Sinas, who served as director of the Camp Crame Crime Laboratory before his transfer, said.

He also warned erring officials that he will not hesitate to fire them if they are proven guilty.

“Pag positive ka sa initial and confirmatory test, automatic dismissal. Once positive ka sa initial drug test, ipa -recall nato siya and put under the Accounting and Holding Unit,” he said.

The new regional director also admitted that he relieved a medico-legal officer from the region’s crime laboratory for testing positive for illegal drugs in a surprise drug test done last month.

He said before he came here, he already ordered the relief of said official.

Meanwhile, Sinas assured that there will be no reshuffling of personnel in the region as of now, saying he sees no reason to do so just yet. / CNU-Intern Bea Samantha Esteves