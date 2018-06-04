LTFRB to students: Sue drivers who won’t give discount

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is urging students to file complaints against drivers of public utility vehicles who refused to give them 20 percent discount in fare.

Ahmed Cuizon, LTFRB-7 director, said drivers of jeepneys, taxis and buses were obliged to give the discount as mandated by the Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01.

Except for those taking postgraduate studies as well as driving and dancing lessons, he said all

students can avail of the discount as long as they can present valid identification cards.

“Discounts for students do not only apply during school days (but) also applicable during non-school days,” he added.

Drivers who refused to give discounts to students would be mandated to pay a fine of P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 plus impounding of the unit for 30 days for the second offense, and P15,000 with cancellation of franchise for the third offense.

Cuizon said they would call the attention of drivers and conduct an investigation against them once they received the complaints.

“We will (of course) observe due process,” he said.

Aside from students, the 20-percent fare discount also applies to senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

Passengers who want to complain, Cuizon said, can visit their office, call the LTFRB-7 hotline number (231-6221), or send an email message to ltfrb7@yahoo.com.

Cuizon said the LTFRB-7 was also inspecting school buses in the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor to ensure the safety of people.

At present, Central Visayas has around 328 school transport units operating from different private and public schools.

“Only minor violations were found on some of the units such as expired medicines in their first aid kits and worn-out seat belts,” Cuizon said.