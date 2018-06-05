Man surrenders to police for violating anti-bouncing check law

By Doris Mondragon and Nestle Semilla

A 39-year-old man surrendered to the police for violating Batas Pambansa Bilang 22 otherwise known as “Anti-Bouncing Check Law” in Danao town, northern Cebu on Tuesday (June 5).

Police Superintendent Jaime Quiocho Jr. of Danao City Police Station identified the suspect as Dennis Azcarraga, a resident of Golden Ville, Barangay Sabang in Danao City.

Azcarraga voluntarily presented himself to the police after knowing he has an existing arrest warrant.

Azcarrga was released by Danao City Precinct after posting P6,000 yesterday.