3 men arrested for producing fake driver’s license

A retired police and two other men were arrested by the operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) during separate operations in Barangay Yati, Liloan and Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion for producing fake driver’s licenses on Monday (June 4 ).

NBI-7 has first arrested Alecan Caya Abadines in an entrapment operation in a convenient store in Barangay Yati, Liloan town yesterday afternoon.

A few hours later, they have arrested another two suspects in Barangay Cansaga in the town of Consolacion.

Authorities identified the suspects as Alex Fuentes Donatel a.k.a “Jimmy Lao” and Michael Estrera Cabigas.

Operatives of NBI-7 said that Donatel is a retired policeman.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has sought the help of the NBI-7 after they discovered that the three suspects were making fake licenses.

Base on their investigation, the suspects were asking P4.000 to P6,000 to their victims.

The suspects will face charges of estafa and falsification of public documents.