Businessman arrested in Danao City

A businessman was arrested in Barangay Tuburan Sur, Danao City for illegal possession of firearms on June 5, Tuesday morning.

Police identified the suspect as William Morato from Sto Thomas Village, Tuburan Sur who was arrested inside his house for illegal possession of firearms.

According to Police Supt. jaime Quiocho of Danao City Police, the arrest came after a warrant was issued by Judge Reuben Altubar of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 29, in Toledo City.

Seized from him were four caliber 45, three magnums and five caliber 45 ammunition, a silencer, a caliber 30 carbine and ten live ammunition, a manual post drill and an electric grinder.

Confiscated items are now under the custody of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) for proper disposition.

The suspect will be facing charges of illegal possession of firearms.