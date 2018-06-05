NHCP frowns on construction of 20-storey building at Capitol compound

Saying it distorts the Capitol’s image as a historical landmark, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has asked the Cebu provincial government to forego the construction of the proposed 20-storey building at the Capitol compound.

In a letter addressed to the Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino dated March 2, NHCP Chairman Rene Escalante said the proposed 20-storey building worth P1.5 billion is “too high” and will distort the balance and symmetry of the old capitol building.

Escalante asked the Capitol to send a new development plan based on NHCP’s recommendations.

Architect Melva Java, the heritage consultant of the Office of the Vice Governor, said Capitol officials led by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale and Gov. Hilario Davide III will have to convene to discuss on NHCP’s recommendations.

She admitted it is quite a challenge to construct a building that answers to the needs of the time while maintaining its title as a heritage site.