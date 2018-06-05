Motorists urged to respect pedestrian lanes especially in schools

To avoid accidents, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, urged motorists to strictly follow the pedestrian lanes, especially in schools.

Violators, he said, will be asked to pay a fine of P1,000.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) said they continue to look for ways to address flooding in some schools in the region.

Amaryllis Villarmia, public information officer of DepEd-7, said a team has been monitoring the situations in schools.