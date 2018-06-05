Davide issues EO for the promotion and preservation of Osmeña Peak

A joint committee for the promotion and preservation of Osmeña Peak has been created through an Executive Order of Governor Hilario Davide III.

The committee will be headed by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, the Provincial Tourism Office and the local officials of Barangay Patong, Badian.

The EO clarified that Osmeña Peak belongs to Badian but acknowledges Mantalongon, Dalaguete as the main entry point to the destination.

