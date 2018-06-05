City Council okays P469M Supplemental Budget

The Cebu City Council approved the P469-million Supplemental Budget (SB) requested by the executive department of the Cebu City Government.

In today’s regular session, the ordinance for the additional P469 million budget was authored by Councilor Margarita Osmeña, the wife of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Bulk of the budget, around P208 million, was allocated as cash aid for senior citizens.

It was signed by acting City Treasurer Veronica Morelos and acting City Accountant Arlene Rentuza.