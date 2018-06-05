LPA off Guiuan now Tropical Depression Domeng

The low-pressure area located east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar has developed into a tropical depression and was named Domeng.

Engineer Al Quiblat, the senior weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, said Domeng will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms over Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Regions.

He said the movement of Domeng is slow, thus it will stay longer inside the Philippine area of responsibility and bring moderate to heavy rains until the weekend.

Pagasa advised the public to take precautionary measure and be updated of the movement of the tropical depression.