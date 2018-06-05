Sacked Dela Serna remains as PhilHealth board member — Palace
FORMER Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) interim head Celestina Ma. Jude dela Serna remains to be a board member of the agency, Malacañang said on Tuesday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte fired her over alleged excessive trips and allowances.
“Yes she is,” Roque said in a text message when asked if Dela Serna was still part of the state health insurer.
Dela Serna remains to be a board member representing the overseas Filipino workers sector of PhilHealth.
On Monday, Malacañang announced the appointment of Dr. Roy Ferrer, a board member of PhilHealth who hails from Davao City, as acting President and Chief Executive Officer of PhilHealth.
A Commission on Audit memorandum released on April showed that Dela Serna incurred travel expenses, including hotel accommodations and plane fares to and from Bohol and Manila.
In a radio dwFM interview on Tuesday, Roque confirmed that Dela Serna was removed due to her alleged excessive trips and allowances.
“Well, kasama na po diyan iyan. Siguro iyong 3,800 a day na hotel niya na habang siya ay OIC ay pinabayaan niyang nagbayad ang PhilHealth at saka iyong lugi na nakamit ng PhilHealth,” he said.
