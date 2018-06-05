‘Domeng’ to bring rains in north Cebu

PARENTS are advised to be on guard of possible heavy rains due to a tropical depression that threatened the Visayas.

Tropical depression “Domeng” was expected to trigger moderate to heavy rains especially in northern Cebu, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Al Quiblat, head of Pagasa station on Mactan Island, Cebu, said parents should be extra careful in bringing their children to school especially in passing by risky areas since the heavy rains could trigger landslides and floods.

Quiblat also urged the public to cooperate with and follow the advice of their local officials to avoid untoward incidents brought by the bad weather.

“We already have a text blast with the mayors and the other key officials in disaster management offices. So, the public should really listen and cooperate with their local leaders,” Quiblat said.

Quiblat said that Domeng was not expected to make a landfall since it would traverse through north of Visayas to Luzon and eventually out of the Philippine area of responsibility.

But he said it would bring occasional heavy rains in the Visayas until Thursday morning.

Based on the 4 p.m. briefing in Pagasa central office, Domeng was spotted 690 km east of Guiuan of Eastern Samar and would bring moderate to occasionally heavy rain and thunderstorms over eastern and central Visayas, Caraga and Davao regions.

Domeng was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

It was forecast to move north northwest at 14 kph and was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday morning.

Quiblat said the gusty weather was expected to prevail in the Visayas due to the southwest monsoon.

Gale warnings may be raised in Eastern Visayas starting Thursday due to the strong wind brought on by the weather disturbance. /with Inquirer