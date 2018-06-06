Suspect in Buenavista mayor slay killed in police shootout
One of the suspects in the killing Buenavista Mayor Ronald Tirol died in an encounter with the operatives of Bohol Police in Danao town, Bohol early morning on Wednesday (June 6).
Emigdio Aparece Jr., who was tagged as one of the suspects in the killing of the mayor, was shot dead during an encounter with the personnel of Bohol Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).
The police operation was conducted at around 2 a.m., which ended in a shootout with the operatives.
The slain mayor will be buried today in Buenavista town, Bohol.
