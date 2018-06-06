Husband stabs wife to death

A mother died after she was stabbed to death by her husband in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday (June 6).

The victim was identified as Nesa Arosia, 40, from Sitio Butterfly in Barangay Babag.

SPO1 Allan Frederick Pantaleon, from Lapu-Lapu Police Homicide Section, said Emilio, stabbed her wife after he found out that his wife had an extramarital affair with another person.

Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the suspect.