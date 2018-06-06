No classes on June 12, 15–DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Tuesday that there would be no classes on June 12 and June 15.

The Philippines will celebrate the 120th Independence Day on June 12.

June 15 is projected to be date of Eid’l Fitr, a celebration that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims.

The exact date will be determined through a moon sighting.

Public schools nationwide formally opened their classes on Monday, June 4. /atm