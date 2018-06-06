DOH to conduct bloodletting on June 14
The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will hold a bloodletting event in the DOH-7 compound and different blood centers in Cebu this coming June 14.
DOH-7 is targetting to collect bags of blood equivalent to at least one percent of the total population in Cebu.
The event will start at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Interested blood donors will undergo a screening process before the official donation of blood. /Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.