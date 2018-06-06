DOH to conduct bloodletting on June 14

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) will hold a bloodletting event in the DOH-7 compound and different blood centers in Cebu this coming June 14.

DOH-7 is targetting to collect bags of blood equivalent to at least one percent of the total population in Cebu.

The event will start at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Interested blood donors will undergo a screening process before the official donation of blood. /Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern