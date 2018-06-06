DOH: “Dengue cases decreased this year”

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) announced that dengue cases in Central Visayas have significantly decreased this year.

Dr. Ronald Buscato, DOH-7 Dengue health program coordinator said that they recorded 2,320 dengue cases from January 1 to June 2.

Buscato added there was a decline in the number of dengue cases following the recorded 6,373 dengue cases between January to June in 2017.

Following the commemoration of ASEAN Dengue Day this coming June 15, DOH-7 will conduct series of caravan and lectures to spread public awareness about dengue./ Jaive Ria Z. Agbon, STC-Intern