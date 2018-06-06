Jail officer who killed man for sneaking in cigarettes relieved from post

The Director of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Central Visayas (BJMP-7) relieved the jail officer who shot two men for sneaking in cigarettes inside the jail facility on Tuesday, June 5.

Police Chief Supt. Arnold Buenacosa, BJMP-7 director said that he ordered the relief of JO1 Mayron Garcia, following the shooting of two men outside the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

Edilbert Edlisan, 19, was shot dead while Arnel Canduroy, 23, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound on the left leg.

Garcia claimed that he was forced to shoot Edlisan after the latter pointed a gun at him. Garcia surrendered to police authorities after the incident.

Buenacosa said that they are open with the Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) plan to conduct an investigation on the incident.

Garcia surrendered to the police authorities at Guadalupe police station after the shooting.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is willing to provide legal assistance to the jail guard.

Osmeña said that Garcia was only doing his job when he shot Edilbert Edlisan and called the incident as “legal defense.”

Osmeña added that it would discourage law enforcers if Garcia would be indicted for tending his duties.