Provincial Government; “We complied with NHCP requirements”

Oscar Pineda, Capitol’s focal person on the provincial resource building, said they have already complied to the requirements set by National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Pineda said they have already submitted results on the public consultation they have conducted about the proposed 20-storey building inside the capitol compound.

This after NHCP Commissioner Rene Escalante said the plan of a high rise building will distort the balance an symmetry of the capitol, which is recognized as a historical landmark.