Habal-habal integrated enrollment system to push through amid City Council’s rejection

Despite the council’s rejection of the ordinance to regulate habal-habal drivers, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said that the city government will still pursue an integrated system that will enroll all habal-habal drivers in the city.

Osmeña said that an ordinance will not be needed since the registration to the system will be fully voluntary.

He said that they will be tapping with existing ride-hailing apps, particularly Angkas, to realize this system.

