Talisay City Police seized P5M worth of shabu within 5 months
Around P5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in a string of operations by the Talisay City Police Office.
Within five months, the police office has conducted 92 anti-illegal drug operations.
On Tuesday night, police also seized around P50,000 worth of shabu.
Suspects were arrested and are now under the custody of Talisay City Police pending the filing of charges against them.
