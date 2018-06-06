Caballero open to run for any Talisay City post
By John Michael Aroa June 06,2018
Former City Councilor Danny Caballero is planning to run for any position in Talisay City in the upcoming 2019 local elections.
He however admitted that he does not belong to any political party as of the moment.
Caballero also expressed his willingness to join Alayon party, if the latter will offer a position to him.
