DOH asks public to donate blood
WORLD BLOOD DONOR DAY
THE Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) is encouraging the public to participate in the bloodletting activity and spread awareness of the importance of donating blood.
In celebration of the World Blood Donor Day, the DOH-7 will be hosting a bloodletting event on June 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DOH-7 compund.
Dr. Jera C. Armendarez, DOH-7 medical officer, assured that donating blood is safe.
Donating blood can help generate new blood cells, strengthen cardiovascular health and burn calories.
Stephanie Acebedo, DOH-7 nurse, said that those who are interested to donate will undergo a screening process.
Acebedo said blood donors should be at least 16-65 years old, should have 6-8 hours of sleep, and weigh at least 50 kilograms. /STC Intern Jaive Ria Z. Agbon
