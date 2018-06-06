Albayalde tells Tagle: War on drugs will observe human rights, rule of law

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief Dir. Gen. Oscar D. Albayalde on Wednesday assured Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle that the government’s crackdown against illegal drugs will observe human rights and rule of law.

During a courtesy visit at the Archbishop’s Palace in Manila, Albayalde brought up the issue with Tagle, who was marking his 25th sacerdotal anniversary on Wednesday.

Albayalde was with newly appointed National Capital Region Police Office director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar and the five Metro Manila police district directors, according to PNP spokesperson Sr. Supt. Benigno Durana Jr.

During their brief meeting, Albayalde told the Cardinal that all of them believe in God and will respect human rights, Durana said.

The Catholic Church has been criticizing the police since the government launched in July 2016 its deadly anti-illegal drug campaign.

It is also subject of legal questions, including a preliminary examination by the International Criminal Court and a petition before the Supreme Court.

The crackdown has drawn criticisms here and abroad for the alleged human rights abuses committed during police operations.