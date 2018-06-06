SAP Bong Go says sorry to Kris Aquino; Mocha Uson unapologetic

ON NINOY “KISS” ISSUE

SPECIAL Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has stepped in to settle the issue

involving Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO)

Assistant Secretary for Social Media Mocha Uson and Queen of All Media Kris Aquino.

In a Facebook post yesterday Go uploaded separate photos of him with Uson and Aquino. He said that Aquino had reached out to him and that he expressed apologies over the incident with Uson.

“We understand the emotions of both sides since both leaders are well respected and loved. Nag-usap kami ni Mocha at nagkasundo

na tapusin na ang isyung ito,” Go narrated.

They also agreed to end the issue out of respect to all Filipinos.

“I believe that politics should never divide us. Magtulungan na lang tayo kaysa mag away-away, para sa ikabubuti ng bayan,” he ended the post.

In an Inquirer report, Go said he informed President Rodrigo Duterte about the incident.

Go said the president also feels sorry for what happened.

Moreover he said the blogger-turned-government official will also apologize to Aquino.

On the contrary, a defiant Uson later on her blog said, “With all due respect to everyone involved, I decline to apologize for the truth.”

She also posted a video in response to Kris Aquino’s.

“This is not about Kris Aquino. Tungkol ito sa paglagay ng malisya sa isang halik. Itinumbas lang sa gawain ng ibang lider tulad ng tatay niya.

Ms. Aquino, this is not about you,” she said.

Yesterday, Aquino in an Instagram post quoted Go to have said, “We are sorry for the incident.”

Aquino got angry after Uson uploaded on her Facebook page videos showing President Duterte kissing on the lips a Filipino woman on stage recently in South Korea, and another one of her late father and former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. being kissed by a woman on a plane minutes before he was killed in 1983.

Uson’s caption on her Facebook post read, “Ano masasabi niyo dito? CTTO.”

Aquino said that she reached out to Go after the incident.

“SA Bong, thank you for your reply. Thank you for taking my feelings as a daughter into consideration and showing me EMPATHY,” she said.

In an Instagram live video last Tuesday, Aquino challenged Usonto a debate and to recreate a scene from Star Cinema’s 2013 movie “Four Sisters in A Wedding” where Uson appeared.

“Gusto mag debate? Keri. Gusto mong gawin yung eksenang (“Four Sisters in A Wedding”) yun? You want na ako ikaw and ikaw si Angel (Locsin)? Gawin natin para matigil ka lang, kasi what you are doing to my parents, they do not deserve,” Aquino said.

In the scene, Locsin dragged Uson by pulling her hair when she learned that her boyfriend played by Bernard Palanca was cheating

on her.

“Sobra ka na. Yung mga sinaktan mo, mahal na mahal ko. Ganito nalang ah, deretsahan na. Babae sa babae. Gusto mo ng kaaway? Ako, I’m ready anytime, anywhere, harapan,” Aquino added.

“This is is a direct challenge toyou. Face me. Face me anywhere. Text me. You can find my number, ang dali. Name the place, name

the location. Let’s make it live and bring all your followers. I can stand alone,” Aquino dared Uson.

The Queen of All Media defended her late parents Benigno Aquino Jr. and former President Corazon Aquino whom she claimed gave up their lives and sacrificed for the country.

“Hindi ka nila binastos dahil patay na sila. Hindi ka rin binastos ng kapatid ko (former president Benigno Aquino III) pero labas siya sa usapan nato. Buhay siya at kaya niyang ipagtanggol ang sarili niya,” she said.

Aquino also asked Uson to stop insulting her parents, “Girl, tama na. Ako na lang. Kayang kaya ko.

Anytime, anywhere. Say what you want about me. Say the harshest words you want, I can take it. But spare my parents,” she said.

A warning was also given to Uson.

“Isa pa na bastusin at babuyin mo ang tatay o nanay ko, magtutuos tayo,” she said.

To explain herself, Aquino said she’s doing this to show sons Joshua and Bimby that she is willing to do anything for her parents.

“Because when I am no longer here, gustong-gusto ko na si Bimb ipagtanggol ako,” she said.