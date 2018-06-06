Pedicab driver killed by neighbor
For trying to collect from a neighbor who owed him P150, a pedicab driver died from stab wounds on his chest near his home in Mabapo Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 1 pm Wednesday.
Poiice identified the 33-year-old victim as Jen Jess Lequin while the 18-year-old suspect was identified as Raymart Paden.
Chief Insp. Randy Caballes, Mambaling police precinct chief, said Paden was arrested a few minuites after the incident. Paden admitted that he got angry at Lequin for nagging him on the P150 he owed him and ashamed that his neighbors learned about it.
