Mabolo brgy chief to stay with BO-PK

SHE took her oath of office before Senator Vicente Sotto III at the senator’s Manila office on May 30.

Incoming Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid admitted that she also received offers to run for president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City.

But Mabatid said she remains a loyal member of the Bando Osmeña Pudok Kauswagan (BO-PK) of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Mabatid told Cebu Daily News that there is no truth to rumors that she is shifting allegiance to Barug Team Rama–PDP-Laban.

Senator Sotto is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition that is allied with PDP-Laban of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Mabatid said the only reason why she took her oath before Sotto was because of the Senate president’s commitment to give national funded projects to her barangay.

“I grabbed the chance because as a public servant, you would really grab every opportunity that can bring good to your people,” said Mabatid.

She also gave credit to the Office of the President for her election in the May 14 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.