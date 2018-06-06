Amulet fails to save suspect in Tirol slay

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol – His amulet didn’t make him invisible from authorities.

Emigdio Aparece Jr., 23, wanted for the murder of Buenavista, Bohol Mayor Ronald Lowell “Sample” Tirol, was killed in an encounter in Barangay Concepcion in Danao town early Wednesday morning. Aparece has been in hiding for eight years.

He was tagged as one of the most wanted in Central Visayas for his numerous killings.

A source said Aparece, a resident of Putingbato in Buenavista town was infamous in their barangay for using “anting-anting” (amulet).

A police record shows that Aparece started as a gunman at the age of 14.

He was tagged in the killing of 11 persons and in five frustrated murder cases.

Aparece, who was tagged as one of the three suspects in the killing of Tirol, served as the look-out. Another gunman, Elmer Melencion, shot Tirol.

Aparece had a P200,000 bounty on his head, but he remained elusive despite hot pursuits by police.

Concerned citizens tipped the police that Aparece was sighted in Sitio Sta. Ana.

Remote hideout

Supt. Gaylord Tamayo, commander of the Provincial Mobile Force Company – Special Weapons and Tactics (PMFC-SWAT) and Provincial Intelligence Branch of the provincial police, said it took them two hours by foot to reach Sta. Ana.

At 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, police found the nipa hut in a remote area where Aparece was hiding.

When the warrant was served to Aparece, he told the police he would surrender. But he allegedly fired at the police.

A grenade was found inside the nipa hut. Police also recovered a St. Benedict’s medal believed to be an amulet.

“He was confident that he wouldn’t get caught because of his anting-anting. In the end even his amulet could not save him from evading the law,” said Tamayo.

Danao Police Station Acting Chief SPO3 Ramil Gumapac said Aparece was alone in the hut.

However, he said Aparece’s companion identified as one Jerson Socorin, was believed to have escaped before the shoot-out happened.

The police also arrested the owner of the hut for harboring a criminal.

Tirol was buried in Buenavista yesterday.