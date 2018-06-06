Cebu City cops nab elusive drug suspect

An elusive drug suspect, whom Cebu City police considered as a high-value target, was finally arrested after a brief chase in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Wednesday.

Arvin “Insik” Nabaja, 38, of Sitio Andang, Barangay Labangon was caught after police officers on foot patrol in the area chanced upon him, said Senior Insp. Jonathan Tameo, Cebu City Police Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit chief, in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Tameo said that Nabaja had eluded Fuente Police Station’s DEU team in a previous anti-illegal drug operation with the suspect as the target.

He also escaped police last year, who chanced upon as allegedly the drug courier of illegal drugs in a hotel in the city.

Nabaja tried to escape police who spotted him in Barangay Labangon, but this time police caught up with the suspect after a brief chase.

Tameo said that they confiscated a medium pack and 14 sachets of suspected shabu weighing six grams or with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P70,800.

Nabaja was detained at the Cebu City Police Office detention cell pending the filing of charges.