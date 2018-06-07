3 PNP officials face possible relief

Three PNP officials in Central Visayas may face relief for failure to act against illegal gambling in their jurisdictions.

According to Police Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), the order came from the national headquarters after the PNP official got hit by Camp Crame’s one-strike policy.

Salinas said he has yet to receive the order form Camp Crame and will implement the order once he receives it. / CNU Intern Bea Esteves