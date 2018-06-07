Detainee faces violence against women and children charges

A detained man is now facing another charge for violation of Republic Act 9262 or Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004.

Supt. Randy Korret, Liloan police station chief, said that Warlow Ebite, 34, a resident of Kanlaon City, Negros Oriental, will face charges for violence against women and Children.

Korret added when they reviewed the police record of Ebite, they saw a pending case against the suspect.

On March this year, a warrant of arrest against Ebite was issued by Judge Christine S. Muga-Abad of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 53 in Lapu-Lapu City.

No bail was recommended.

Ebite is currently detained at Liloan police precinct for theft and threat charges.