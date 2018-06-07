Village chiefs to take oath before Duterte

All 80 elected barangay captains in Cebu City and at least 3,000 other village chairs in Central Visayas will be taking their oath of office with President Rodrigo Duterte this afternoon in Lapu-lapu City.

Outgoing Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City President and Tisa captain-elect Phillip Zafra said that they received a communication from DILG-7 enjoining them in the activity.

Zafra clarified that the activity is for all elected village chiefs, regardless of political inclination.

Though most barangay captains have already taken their oath, Zafra said that this oath taking would be far more special because this would give them the chance to swear before the president himself.