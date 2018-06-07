Magpale hopes to open more slots for “Paglaum” Scholarship program

Vice Governor Agnes Magpale hopes to open more slots for the recipients of the Cebu Province’s Paglaum Scholarship program.

Presently, the approved budget of 10 million allotted for the program can only accommodate 500 scholars out of more than a thousand applicants.

Magpale wants to raise the number to 600 with an added 5 million.

“Niingon lagi mi ni gov (Davide), kung mahimo papun-an namo ang budget. Maluoy man gyd ta nga deserving jud pero pilion namo ang pinaka jud,” she said. / CNU Intern Laksmi Cañedo