Magpale: “20-year sentence is not enough”

Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale said the mother, who pleaded guilty for trafficking children, was a success.

However, Magpale said that 20 years of jail time is not enough for the crime she committed.

A 38-year-old mother will be spending the next 20 years in jail for selling her four children and four other minors to online pornography inside her home in Cordova town, Cebu, in 2016.

Magpale said the convicted mother and other arrested traffickers should undergo a psychological rehabilitation to ensure the illegal activity will not be repeated after serving time in prison.