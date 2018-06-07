Portion of Mananga Bridge 2 to be closed on Friday
A portion of southbound lane in Mananga Bridge 2 in Talisay City will be closed on Friday 9 p.m., to pave way for the 28-million bridge rehabilitation project.
Joy Tumulak, Capitol’s focal person on traffic management, said motorists should plan ahead their trips to avoid traffic.
He said one of the three lanes will be closed and renovated by the DPWH – 7.
