PRO-7 Director pushes to include Melencion in region’s most wanted

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 Director, wants to elevate, Elmer Melencion, one of the suspects of the Buenavista mayor slay to become part of the region’s most wanted persons.

Sinas will evaluate the investigation on the SITG Buenavista as to the status of their investigation.

On early Wednesday morning Emigdio Aparece Jr., 23, wanted for the murder of Buenavista, Bohol Mayor Ronald Lowell “Sample” Tirol, was killed in an encounter in Barangay Concepcion in Danao town, Bohol.

PRO-7 has already requested the Regional Crime Laboratory to get records from the crime scene.

The recovered firearms will be subjected for balistic process as well. /CNU Intern Bea Esteves