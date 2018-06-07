Cebu City Jail has new telephone sets

Despite being deprived of their liberty, inmates of Cebu City Jail may feel less lonely in the coming days.

This after Councilor David Tumulak, Deputy Mayor for Police Matters, announced that two new telephone dedicated for the inmates’ communication to their relatives has been set up inside the penitentiary.

Tumulak said that giving the detainees a mode of communication to their relatives would be a help in reforming their characters while in the jail facility.

The inmates may request the jail officer on duty for a schedule to call their relatives. Each scheduled call will be monitored by a jail officer and will last for a maximum of three minutes.

Tumulak said that this move may reduce the volume of visitors and the incidents of smuggling cellular phones inside the jail.