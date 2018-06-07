Phillip Salvador: ‘I will always love Kris’



HIS LOVE and respect for Kris Aquino remain.

This was the comment of veteran actor Phillip Salvador who was asked in an ambush interview by some members of Cebu Entertainment Group about Aquino’s recent online tussle with Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO) Asec. Mocha Uson.

“Maski ano pa sabihin nila sa akin about her, kasi andaming gumaganoon sa kanya but never. My love and respect for her (Kris) remain,” Salvador said.

Reporters had the chance to interview Salvador at Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino on Thursday afternoon.

He was about to attend the inauguration of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Terminal 2 and oath taking of village chiefs at Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu City.

The 64-year-old actor was all praises for the Queen of All Media for raising their son Joshua, who recently turned 23 years old.

“I will always love Kris. You know, she’s a great mother at nakikita ko ‘yung pag-aaruga niya kay Joshua. Nakita niyo si Joshua, ang gwapo no and very tall. Inalaagan niya talaga,” he said.

The veteran actor said he does not want to meddle between Aquino and Uson’s issue.

“You know whatever Kris came out with I respect that because that’s her father. ‘Yun naman kay Mocha, sa kanya, I know wala siyang ibig sabihin na masama. So, it’s between the two of them. Ako, I don’t want to barge in para makialam. I respect them,” he said.

Aquino had slammed the blogger-turned-government official after Uson posted a video of Duterte kissing a Filipino woman on stage in South Korea and her late father Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. being kissed by two women on board a plane before he was assassinated.

After the incident, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and President Duterte apologized to Queen of All Media for the incident.

Uson, however, refused to apologize. In a Facebook post, she said: “With all due respect to everyone involved, I decline to apologize for the truth.”