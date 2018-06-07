Osmeña considers implementation of daily plastic ban
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña once again mulled on imposing a daily plastic ban.
Osmeña said that they would look at the plastic ban ordinance of Mandaue City in the crafting of the new ordinance.
Councilor Raymond Garcia previously proposed for the whole-week plastic ban but withdrew the proposal for revision. /STC Intern Candy
