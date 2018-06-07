Militant groups to join signature petition against Train Law

Militant groups from Cebu will be participating in the nationwide signature petition against Train Law on June 12, as one of the activities of the National Day of Protest.

Jaime Paglinawan of AMA-SUGBU-KMU, said that they are aiming to take their petition to Congress.

Connie Regalado, Migrante Coordinator for Central Visayas said that they are calling the government to have a genuine economic development so that the Filipinos would not be forced to go abroad to provide better assistance to their families. /STC Intern Jaive