Cebu’s SK Federation President to be elected tomorrow
Around 51 SK presidents from different local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province will gather on Friday for the election of the SK Federation President at the Golden Prince Hotel.
Provincial Youth Commission (PYC) President Charlton James Canoy emphasized qualities on the new set of provincial Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation Officials should have including the love for the youth.
